SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people were taken to the hospital following a morning crash in Springfield.
Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault said that emergency crews were called to a two-car crash at Westford Circle and Braddock Street around 9 a.m. Monday.
The driver and a passenger in one vehicle, and three people in the other vehicle, were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated for unknown injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
