SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple crews are putting out a house fire in the Indian Orchard in Springfield.
The Springfield Fire Department is working to put extinguish the fire on Water Steet in Indian Orchard, which broke out shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday.
We’re told seven people have been taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. They are currently stable.
Two cats and a dog were rescued from the hosue, but the dog is still on the loose after taking off. Police told us that the dog actually went back into the living room and crews rushed to drag it out and the dog took off again.
The cause of fire still remains unknown
Western Mass News continues to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
