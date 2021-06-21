SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a shortage of something that everybody's walking around with, blood.
Hospitals say that COVID-19 restrictions and general concerns about pandemic safety have driven down the number of blood donations.
The good news is western Mass. is faring better than in the eastern part of the state, where some hospitals report postponing surgeries due to the blood shortage.
But Baystate Health said they need to get their supply up soon.
“We’re definitely feeling the shortage,” Baystate Health Vice President of Diagnostic Services Jason Newmark said.
Hospitals in Massachusetts say they need blood badly coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baystate Health officials said they had to close their blood donation program and for the last year and a half donations have slowed down from other sources like the Red Cross.
Now the hospital’s incoming supply has dramatically decreased.
“We’re actually receiving about 50 percent less than we normally do,” Newmark said.
Newmark tells Western Mass News that they have frozen product they can use in the short term doing better than some hospitals in eastern Mass., which report they're postponing surgeries.
“We don’t have to delay or cancel any procedures but keeping a very close eye on things,” Newmark said.
“It’s a good way to really help someone in your community,” Central and Western Massachusetts Red Cross Executive Director Nia Rennix said.
One of Baystate’s sources is the Central and Western Massachusetts branch of the American Red Cross. Rennix explained what the organization is doing to encourage those who may have been nervous to donate during the pandemic.
“So we are requiring everyone to wear a mask our building is frequently sanitized,” Rennix said.
As for specific blood types needed, Newmark said the hospital isn’t picky.
“We’ll take anything we can get,” Newmark said.
If you want to donate, the Central and Western Mass branch operates a blood location in Springfield at 150 Brookdale Drive.
