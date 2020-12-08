SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker announced hospitals in the Bay State may cancel elective procedures starting on Friday due to the uptick in COVID-19.
While the aim of this is to help hospitals, there will also be financial consequences.
Western Mass News is getting answers on what these changes will mean for local hospitals.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker made a major COVID-19 an…
"This action will free up both necessary staffing and beds," Baker said.
After a 44 percent increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, Baker took action on Monday, placing limits on elective surgeries and procedures until further notice.
“This does not apply to the cancellation or delay of life-sustaining care or care that would adversely impact the patient's health," Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said.
However, as far as what is deemed essential or life saving and how this will impact your next surgery, Western Mass News reached out to Mercy Medical Center's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose for the answers.
“There have been no blanket orders to suspend specific types of procedures or surgeries at this particular time,” Dr. Roose said. “At this time, we are planning to maintain surgeries, studies, tests, and procedures. We will evaluate our capacity and our need to shift from that based on the Department of Public Health guidance or changes.”
Dr. Roose said that they will continue to follow guidelines from the state. However, they will be very mindful not to delay essential or preventative care based on lessons learned in the first wave.
“We learned a lot from that first surge. Unfortunately, we learned that when you delay care sometimes unnecessarily that they can create significant health consequences,” Dr. Roose explained. “In this time in this surge, we wanna be very mindful not to delay care unnecessarily because people do need emergency care and procedural care and follow up.”
In addition to the consequences of delaying care for patients, there are also financial consequences on the hospital.
Dr. Roose added:
“When hospitals and healthcare systems are unable to provide the care that ultimately generates revenue that can have a significant impact. Across the country, hospitals have been forced to close or change the landscape of their services they provide, which can impact care not only now but in the future. That is not a situation we want to get into. If it did return to a point like it did in the first wave, where massive numbers of services were stopped or curtailed or delayed, that would have a significant impact not only on the finances of the hospital but also on the availability of care for the people in the community who need it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.