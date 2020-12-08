SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker announced hospitals in the Bay State may cancel elective procedures starting on Friday due to the uptick in COVID-19.

While the aim of this is to help hospitals, there will also be financial consequences.

Western Mass News is getting answers on what these changes will mean for local hospitals.

"This action will free up both necessary staffing and beds," Baker said.

After a 44 percent increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, Baker took action on Monday, placing limits on elective surgeries and procedures until further notice.

“This does not apply to the cancellation or delay of life-sustaining care or care that would adversely impact the patient's health," Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said.

However, as far as what is deemed essential or life saving and how this will impact your next surgery, Western Mass News reached out to Mercy Medical Center's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose for the answers.

“There have been no blanket orders to suspend specific types of procedures or surgeries at this particular time,” Dr. Roose said. “At this time, we are planning to maintain surgeries, studies, tests, and procedures. We will evaluate our capacity and our need to shift from that based on the Department of Public Health guidance or changes.”

Dr. Roose said that they will continue to follow guidelines from the state. However, they will be very mindful not to delay essential or preventative care based on lessons learned in the first wave.

“We learned a lot from that first surge. Unfortunately, we learned that when you delay care sometimes unnecessarily that they can create significant health consequences,” Dr. Roose explained. “In this time in this surge, we wanna be very mindful not to delay care unnecessarily because people do need emergency care and procedural care and follow up.”

In addition to the consequences of delaying care for patients, there are also financial consequences on the hospital.

Dr. Roose added: