SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're heading into the holidays amid another COVID-19 surge, but both President Joe Biden and Mass. Governor Charlie Baker both sound hopeful as they look at the new therapies and vaccines we have available now.
Baker said a positive COVID-19 case today is nothing like a positive case back in early 2020. Hospital leaders said Wednesday that they agree, but they are still very concerned about this surge.
The holidays are just a few days away. Meanwhile, Massachusetts communities are seeing a serious increase in positive COVID-19 cases. Baker sounded optimistic on Tuesday about this surge because of the modern medicine that is now available to us.
"The therapies and vaccines that offer near universal protection did not exist a year ago,” Baker explained.
Health officials are seeing more breakthrough cases than ever, but in a review done by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, they found nearly 97 percent of all breakthrough cases in Massachusetts have not resulted in hospitalization or death. Baker harped on the importance of vaccines for Bay State residents.
"We know vaccines work. We know out of the five million people in Massachusetts are fully vaccinated, only two percent have gotten COVID,” Baker noted.
Local hospitals are finding that is true. At Cooley Dickinson Hospital, two-thirds of their patients being hospitalized for COVID-19 are not 100 percent vaccinated
"We're seeing about one-third of our patients being totally unvaccinated, about a third being under vaccinated, meaning they had only one of two vaccines,” said Dr. Joanne Levin with Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
Mercy Medical Center is also seeing similar numbers.
"The vast majority, about 80 percent of those hospitalized here, are unvaccinated patients or not fully vaccinated patients,” said Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center.
However, leaders of local hospitals don't seem as optimistic as Baker. That's largely because of the omicron variant.
"This is still COVID, even though this is omicron, with people thinking this could be less severe. We don't have proof of that yet,” Levin added.
The staffing shortage almost all hospitals are facing.
"That is too many patients for our hospital to take care of,” Levin said.
Roose added, “But it is, in some respects, more concerning because the hospitals and health care system now is stretched far further than we were at the beginning of the pandemic."
However, some health officials are optimistic that after this surge, our communities may experience some relief.
“I am incredibly optimistic about 2022 and what that is going to mean for us as a society, emerging from the covid pandemic,” Roose noted.
