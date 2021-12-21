BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker held a briefing Tuesday morning to address the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Bay State. He announced multiple changes that will affect local hospitals.

Baker hopes to help local hospitals experiencing staffing shortages by directing facilities to make changes and by deploying the Mass. National Guard for help.

"You're working in wildly challenging and difficult times and circumstances,” Baker said.

Baker addressed health care workers across the state this morning during his COVID-19 briefing. He and Mass. Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders spoke about the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Bay State and made multiple announcements.

Sudders said the state would be deploying the Mass. National Guard to help 55 acute care hospitals and 12 ambulance service providers that are experiencing a major staffing shortage.

"The Massachusetts National Guard will once again answer the call to service. Hospitals across Massachusetts are experiencing an unprecedented demand and there remains a critical staffing shortage,” Sudders said.

Many local hospitals will benefit from the aid of the 500 national guard members that will be deployed. Some include Cooley Dickinson, Holyoke Medical Center, and all Baystate Health facilities.

In a statement, Baystate Medical Center said:

"At a time when hospitals and health systems such as Baystate Health are facing severe staffing shortages, the national guard will help to relieve some of the stress by providing assistance in the areas of non-emergency transport between facilities, patient observing, security support, in-hospital transport and food service."

In addition to the national guard announcement, Sudders directed hospitals to cancel or postpone elective, non-emergent procedures.

"Effective 12:01 a.m. on December 27, all hospitals are directed to postpone or cancel all non-essential elective procedures likely to result in an inpatient admission,” Sudders added.

It’s a change that some hospitals, like Cooley Dickinson, are already implementing.

"We proactively started this actually this past Monday,” said Dr. Lynnette Watkins, President and CEO of Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

The procedures that will be postponed or cancelled are left up to the discretion of the patient's provider.

Baker also suggested that people get tested for COVID-19 before celebrating with family this holiday. To help with that effort, the state distributed at-home testing kits to many communities in the state.

"We distributed over two million free rapid tests for people here in the Commonwealth in many of the communities, hardest hit by COVID,” Baker noted.

Some of those communities include Holyoke and Chicopee. Chicopee started passing out tests last Thursday. A city representative said hundreds of people already picked some up and they still have plenty to give out. Holyoke began distributing them to every student in their school system and are passing them out at community agencies within the city.

The list of hospitals and facilities receiving support from the Mass. National Guard is as follows: