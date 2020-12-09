SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- At Governor Charlie Baker's press conference, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said not every hospital would get initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
There are 75 hospitals in the state that will soon learn if they're selected to get the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. Western Mass News has learned that Cooley Dickinson will receive doses, but they are not sure how many.
Because frontline healthcare workers are in the first phase to get the shot, hospitals have to determine the safest way to vaccinate their employees.
Baystate Medical Center is prepared to have their pharmacists administer the shots like they would flu vaccines.
“The actual vaccination is not going to be any different than the flu vaccine. It’s going to be an intramuscular shot in your arm," explained the senior director for pharmacy services at Baystate Health, Aaron Michelucci.
Western Mass News spoke to Dr. John Bayuk of Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England, and he said hospitals keep in mind the possibility of mild side effects after giving the vaccine to their workers.
"They are going to stagger them so that not everybody gets the same, on the same day, so that everybody feels poorly the next day," he explained.
In the United Kingdom, two healthcare workers with a history of allergic reactions had adverse reactions. Bayuk said this isn't uncommon in allergy sufferers.
"There is going to be a role for allergists to get involved with this process in these patients. Most likely, already have an allergist to guide them through it," he added.
All of this is weighing on healthcare workers.
Western Mass News also spoke with a certified nursing assistant at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, the site of one of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks at a long term care facility.
Kwesi Ablordeppey will be eligible in the first phase, and while he is nervous about getting the vaccine, he said what happened has weighed heavily on his decision to roll up his sleeve.
"We have to protect life," he said. "Their immune system is not all that good to handle this virus, so I think that’s the reason why maybe I will take the vaccine."
Hospitals getting the first vaccines must be equipped with ultracold freezers to store the vials. The minimum allotment of vaccine is 975 doses to be administered in two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.