SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the coronavirus continues to spread, hospitals in western Massachusetts are taking action.
The focus is on keeping the public and medical staff safe while continuing to treating patients.
We spoke with Dr. Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health on Monday, who said the hospital has an entire wing dedicated to coronavirus patients.
As cases of COVID-19 continues to climb, area hospitals are doing what they can to keep people safe.
Keroack explained how medical staff at their facilities is staying protected.
“Impermeable gown, a surgical mask, and eye protection. If indeed this is a person with known COVID-19 or a person with COVID-19 for whom it’s going to be an aerosol-generating procedure like, you know, putting a tube in their throat or taking a swab, we use a special mask called an N95 mask, which filters out even finer particles,” Keroack said.
The latest numbers out of Baystate Health show that 639 patients have been tested for the coronavirus across their health system.
Of those, 50 have tested positive, while 332 have tested negative.
Baystate Health said that 257 tests are still pending.
According to health experts, some of the symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, but what about people with pre-existing lung issues?
“I suspect that people with chronic lung disease or disorder might be more susceptible. It’s also not clear that a person with an asthma attack might also have COVID-19, so if you have any kind of respiratory symptoms, we are going to basically treat you with proper precautions while we sample for those viruses,” Keroack noted.
Keroack said it's extremely important that people take social distancing seriously.
“If you’re feeling sick, first, call your doctor. Don’t go to work and try to keep your distance from other people,” Keroack added.
