HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A hostile situation in Holyoke Friday night resulted in the arrest of one person.
While details remain limited at this time, Lt. Albert of the Holyoke Police Department tells us that officials were called to investigate an incident on an unknown street in which one person began pointing a gun at another party.
We're told that a total of three people may have been involved in the incident.
Police were able to arrest one of the parties involved in the incident.
A handgun was also recovered from the scene.
Lt. Albert adds that no one was injured during the incident, and that there is no further threat to the public.
The road where the incident occurred was closed as police investigated the report, but has since reopened.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
