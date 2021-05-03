PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A restaurant with locations in Pittsfield and Dalton is offering free burritos for a year to 10 lucky customers in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.
The "FREE Burritos for a Year" promotion is back at Hot Harry's. Ten registered winners at all four locations will win a free burrito a week for a year as part of the restaurant's 2021 Cinco de Mayo Party.
From Monday May 3 until Sunday May 9 all customers can enter to win the drawing. According to Hot Harry's, ten winners will be chosen per store.
Each Hot Harry's store will also be giving away limited edition t-shirts to the first 100 customers beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Hot Harry's is a fast casual restaurant with three locations in Western Mass.
- 37 North Street, Pittsfield, MA
- 724 Tyler Street, Pittsfield, MA
- 403 Main Street, Dalton, MA
Cinco de Mayo, which is celebrated on the Fifth of May each year, commemorates the Mexican army's 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War.
