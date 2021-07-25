SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In western Mass. and across the border in Connecticut, Hot Table opened for the first time in 14 years on a Sunday.
Normally, they are closed to give employees a break, but the owners decided to open the doors and fire up the kitchen for a good cause.
“It’s honestly a win, win for all of us,” Justin Czeremcaha said.
Panini lovers rushing in to get their favorites at Hot Table in Springfield on Sunday.
“I love Hot Table; it’s the best thing ever, so, that mixed with charity it’s great,” Ethan Martin said.
Normally, the business is closed on Sundays to give employees time to relax and spend time with their friends and family.
“It has always been a day set aside for our staff to rest, after a long week of making paninis for our guests,” Hot Table Co-Founder John Devoie said.
But for the first time since opening shop in 2007, the owners decided to welcome guests at all seven locations this Sunday, both in western Mass. and Connecticut to help fight hunger.
Devoie said all the proceeds from the event Seventh Day will go towards local food banks.
“We have really been blessed with a lot of great business, a lot of loyalty from our customers, and again we just felt the need to give back to the community,” Devoie said.
Helping residents in both neighboring states.
“It’s the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, the Food Bank of Worcester County, the Connecticut Food Bank,” Devoie explained.
Customers we spoke to were just happy to support the fundraising efforts.
“When you actually get to see the reason that they are open is for a good cause; it’s pretty sweet,” Devoie said.
While this was the first year, they held this event Devoie said they may hold it on a yearly basis.
Devoie also shared that Hot Table plans to open four more locations within the next 10 months, two in Connecticut and the other two back at home in Westfield and Chicopee.
