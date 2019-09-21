Hot weather not deterring fairgoers from attending the Big E this weekend.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This weekend, the second weekend of the fair, is historically the busiest and today was no exception.
Mother Nature did not disappoint at weekend two of the Big E.
Although, as advertised, temperatures soared into the eighties, a hot day on the midway.
"We usually find shade or somewhere to sit down," Worcester resident Gracey Reed tells us.
For 9-year-old Gracey Reed from Worcester, it's nothing that a little ice cream couldn't help.
"We've had ice cream and I had fries," said Reed.
Springfield College student Gianna Napoli from Westchester, New York tells Western Mass News she knew it would be crowded.
"Just the amount of people here, it feels a lot hotter than usual," explained Napoli.
But she is determined, coming to the Big E with a list for lunch..
"The Moon Nut, it's a donut with ice cream, the Barbecue Sundae, and a S'mores Burger that I just saw, so a bunch of different things," continued Napoli.
New numbers just released by the Big E show that more than 607,000 people attended the fair during its first week.
No numbers just yet for the weekend, but by the looks of the crowds and the traffic...
"It's crazy!" exclaimed Warwick, Rhode Island resident Phyllis Daudelin
Phyllis says getting to the fair was a tough one.
"My GPS time never stopped. It was an hour and forty-five minutes the whole way here. It was really bad," added Daudelin.
With warm temperatures and sunny skies in the forecast for Sunday, the folks at the Big E expect another big day.
