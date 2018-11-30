SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a warning from Marriott hotels this evening. The personal information of millions of guests has been exposed by a major data breach
People looking to book a room on the Marriott website were greeted by a message today, informing them of a Starwood guest reservation database security incident impacting about 500 million people.
"The number is certainly surprising. That is a really big number, but it doesn't surprise me," said Krista Santiago.
Santiago has stayed at the Sheraton in Springfield, a Marriott hotel. She said that hearing about the data breach is concerning.
"It seems like you're hearing about it more and more often. I think because we're using technology a lot more, our personal information is out there for people to get to," Santiago noted.
Marriott told Western Mass News the incident involves guests who made reservations at a Starwood property on or before September 10, 2018.
However, their investigation also showed there had been unauthorized access to the Starwood network since 2014.
According to Marriott, those Starwood hotel brands include:
- W Hotels
- St. Regis
- Sheraton Hotels & Resorts
- Westin Hotels & Resorts
- Element Hotels
- Aloft Hotels
- The Luxury Collection
- Tribute Portfolio
- Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts
- Four Points by Sheraton
- Design Hotels
- Starwood branded timeshare properties
Marriott said for approximately 327 million of their guests, personal information such as their mailing address, passport number, reservation details, and even payment information were exposed.
"Just the fact that the system was breached so long ago and this stuff has been exposed to criminals for so long is very disturbing," said Stan Prager with GoGeeks in East Longmeadow.
Prager said in cases like this, there isn't much people could do to protect themselves, but there are some best practices you can follow to help track any problems.
"Try to designate a single credit card that you're using for purposes like travel if you can, so you have one card, so if it is breached, you aren't putting everything you own at risk," Prager noted.
Santiago said that she is going to look at new ways to make reservations.
"I might not reserve online. I might call," Santiago added.
