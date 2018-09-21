A new plan is rolling out to assist those impacted by the deadly gas explosions in the Merrimack Valley.
Governor Charlie Baker introduced Navy Captain Joe Albanese to be responsible for the restoration efforts moving forward.
Right now, many residents without gas can't take a hot shower or make a hot meal, but state leaders said that they have a plan to change that in the short term.
"It has been a difficult week for everyone impacted by the gas explosions in greater Lawrence last Thursday. This tragic event has created incredible hardship and immeasurable sadness," Baker noted.
More than 8,000 residents were forced out of their homes, some escaping gas-fueled fires.
While power has been restored to neighborhoods in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, many must wait for gas service.
"The folks manning that effort will undertake this massive undertaking in a moment. Coordination and communication is critical to this project's success," Baker added.
Baker used his executive authority to order Columbia Gas hire an outside contractor to manage the effort.
They chose Navy Captain Joe Albanese.
"This has been and will continue to be an overwhelming effort. Today, the team is growing to meet the significant demand ahead," Albanese explained.
Right now, the pipe construction work is already underway.
On Saturday, the national guard will be in Lawrence neighborhoods distributing hot plates.
Monday, with the help of electricians, space heaters will be distributed to homes that can safely handle the appliance.
Simultaneously, 60 restoration crews will be deployed.
On Wednesday, teams will be going door-to-door to assess the damage inside homes.
On October 8, 195 crews will be deployed into neighborhoods to assist in the relief efforts.
Finally, the project is expected to be completed on November 19.
"I think folks now can begin to plan. However, uncomfortable and difficult that is, at least knowing what the plan is," said North Andover Town Manager Andrew Maylor.
