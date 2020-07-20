SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday, the State House is expected to vote on their version of a police reform bill that would bring sweeping changes to law enforcement. The Senate passed their version of the bill last week on Beacon Hill.
Representatives from local police unions spoke out against the bill Monday.
The bills have been drafted largely in response to the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and while the police unions feel the legislation is rushed, the House's Black and Latino Legislative Caucus is praising the proposed reforms.
“It’s irresponsible for representatives in government to think that a reform bill can do that overnight,” said Brian Keenan, president of Springfield’s Police Supervisors Union.
He said the legislature is rushing to pass their police reform bill
“The current legislation was put forward without a single public hearing, without input from one police officer, without input from one pastor, without input from one community group,” he said.
Both the House and Senate versions of the bill would establish some type of police commission to certify and decertify officers, though the structure and who nominates the members varies.
Both versions also propose limits on qualified immunity for officers where civil lawsuits are brought against them. the Senate version would allow civil cases to proceed if an officer should have known their behavior violated the law. The House version revokes immunity if a case results in an officer being decertified.
The Police Union Reps support neither version, wanting to use language proposed by Senator John Velis, calling for a study of qualified immunity instead.
“This is much too big of a process to do in a two-week flawed bill,” Keenan said.
“He or she can be charged and convicted and even incarcerated, and this bill does that,” said Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, chairman of the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus.
Western Mass News spoke with Gonzalez who said limiting qualified immunity was one of the concerns he heard from protesters in demonstrations that began after the police-involved killing of Floyd.
“A police officer who is charged with an egregious crime and is decertified, loses his or her license, is charged and convicted and possibly incarcerated, is the focus of where we were at,” he said. “That is the important issue facing us today that police accountability and transparency will be a priority for the state.”
The police unions wrote a letter to lawmakers asking for this to be put on hold until public hearings can be held. Gonzalez said he worked with police unions over the last month while this bill was being crafted.
The deadline to pass the bill is tight as the legislative session ends July 31
