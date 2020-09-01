SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With less than two hours until poll locations close, many voters are keeping a close eye on the race for Massachusetts's 1st congressional district. Both candidates, incumbent Congressman Richard Neal and Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse told Western Mass News they are proud of their campaigns.
Earlier this morning, Western Mass News caught up with Neal and Morse while they were casting their ballots.
Neal said his campaign operated effectively and efficiently.
"I feel great. We’ve run a terrific campaign, no mistakes. I think that’s an essential part of the argument that takes place in these modern campaigns, [and] I think largely because of the speed of news with technology, but in addition to that we had a great on the ground game," Neal said.
Morse told Western Mass News he plans on making history tonight.
"I’m feeling optimistic about today’s election. It’s been a long 13-month journey [and] we’ve had a wonderful last few days. We were crisscrossing the district," he said. "The people of western and central Massachusetts are ready for change and ready to turn the page. We know what we’re going up against, a member of Congress that has been there for 32-years and has power, but isn’t using his power for the people and places here in western Massachusetts."
This election has been in the public eye.
It's been just weeks since the allegations by UMass Amherst Democrats, saying Morse had sexual relationships with students while he was a teacher on campus, prompting a UMass investigation.
Morse said he had sexual relationships with male students, but did not violate any UMass policies. He said the allegations are a political smear job and blamed Neal and his campaign.
Both Neal and his campaign have denied having anything to do with the matter.
But over the weekend, the UMass Democrats apologized to Morse for what they said was careless wording in their initial letter that sparked the homophobic conversation.
The organization also denied that the allegations made to hurt or help any candidate.
The polls close on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Be sure to stick with Western Mass News on-air, online, and on our mobile app for continued coverage on the election.
