SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- House Democrats are working on legislation, proposed by President Joe Biden, to expand the existing child tax credit. If it passes, families could get monthly payments for their children.
One local elected official told Western Mass News he wishes this was considered much earlier in the pandemic and hopes this could get struggling families back on their feet.
"It’s a huge help. This pandemic has taken a toll on families," said State Representative Orlando Ramos.
House Democrats are working on legislation proposed by the president that expands on the existing child tax credit. Qualifying families could get monthly payments per child.
"The Senate-side Democrats are moving to draft something. It's still in the draft phase, so we don’t exactly know what this will entail," said Western New England University Economics Professor Karl Petrick.
One of the proposals includes a $300 check every month for every child under 6-years-old, or $3,600 a year. Children aged 6 through 17 would receive $250 a month or $3,000 a year.
Financial expert Karl Petrick told Western Mass News this program might not have an expiration date.
"Unlike the stimulus money, the government is trying to make this a permanent program," he added.
Ramos told Western Mass News this proposal could save many struggling families in western Mass.
"There are many families in the city of Springfield who is struggling through this pandemic," he noted. "People who have lost their jobs and still have to afford their children."
He told us this legislation is something families needed from the start of the pandemic.
"I wish it would’ve come sooner. I think a lot of people would have benefitted more, but I think we’re at the point where help is on the way, and we should be able to get families back on their feet," he said.
The timeline for this new policy is still being hammered out while House Democrats work on drafting the proposal.
