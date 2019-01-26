GOSHEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A young family whose home was destroyed in a fire in Goshen this morning is getting some swift support from the community.
Friday night with temps hovering in the teens, the family awoke to the sound of their smoke alarms going off.
"They were all asleep and they were alerted by the smoke alarms and that's what woke them up and they were able to get out," Goshen Fire Chief, Susan Labrie told Western Mass News.
The Goshen Fire Department was first alerted to the house fire at 10:37 p.m. Friday night after receiving multiple calls.
The home is located at 164 Berkshire Trail West which is right on Route 9.
When Goshen firefighters arrived the majority of the home was fully engulfed and the fire was going through the roof.
Multiple fire departments were called in to help battle the fire. In all 10 communities provided mutual aid including, Ashfield, Chesterfield, Cummington, Plainfield, Williamsburg, Worthington, Buckland, Windsor, Westhampton, and Northampton.
With no fire hydrants nearby water was trucked in from a nearby river and put into 2 portable water tanks which firefighters on scene then used to douse the fire.
It took hours, in very cold temperatures and icy conditions, to knock the flames down. Chief Labrie telling Western Mass News it wasn't until about 3 a.m. Saturday that the fire was put out.
No injuries were reported and thankfully the family was able to escape safely. Sadly, their dog did not make it and perished in the fire, Chief Labrie confirmed.
The roof of the home collapsed at one point. Firefighters remaining outside the home to knock the fire down because of the structural conditions.
The house has been declared a total loss.
Chief Labrie, says the family has 4 'young' children and they were able to stay with family who live nearby.
Friday night into Saturday morning was a cold one for fighters with temperatures sitting at 14 degrees.
Mass Highway responded to treat the area so firefighters could work safely in icy conditions.
As far as what caused this fire to start... the Goshen Fire Department reports the area of origin 'is around a wood stove and chimney.'
However, an exact cause has not been determined yet.
We're told the State Fire Marshal's Office did respond to the scene and are investigating this fire, along with the Goshen Fire Department.
Department of Fire Services also brought in a rehabilitation unit to help keep firefighters warm and fed, during the long battle.
Both State Police and the Goshen Police Department shut down Route 9 in the area so firefighters could continue to work.
As of about 1 p.m. the gofundme set-up for the family was at more than $7,500 with a $10,000 goal.
If you would like to help too, Click Here to visit the gofundme page and make a donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.