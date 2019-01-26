GOSHEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A house in Goshen was destroyed in a late night fire Friday as temps hovered in the teens.
Multiple fire departments were called in to help battle the fire.
According to the Worthington Fire Department, the house located in Goshen at 164 Berkshire Trail West (Route 9), was fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 11 p.m. and the fire did go to 3-alarms.
With no fire hydrants nearby, we're told water was trucked in by nearly a dozen towns who were providing mutual aid to Goshen.
This included Worthington, Williamsburg, Northampton, Windsor, Chesterfield, Cummington, Buckland, Ashfield, Plainfield, and we're told Highland EMS also responded to the scene.
The Worthington Fire Department told Western Mass News everyone did survive the fire, but the house is a total loss.
No word if there were any injuries.
Friday night into Saturday morning was a cold one for fighters with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees.
No word yet what caused the fire to start.
We're told the State Fire Marshal's Office did respond to the scene and are investigating this fire, along with the Goshen Fire Department.
