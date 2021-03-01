GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A house fire has closed down one Greenfield roadway.
Greenfield Police said that Plum Tree Lane may be closed for the next few hours as crews work to clear the scene of a house fire.
Residents who live on the road may be able to access the neighborhood to get to their homes, unless fire hoses are in the way.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
