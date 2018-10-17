House fire leaves 11 Springfield residents displaced

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nearly a dozen Springfield residents are temporarily homeless after a fire broke out inside their home Wednesday night.
Denis Leger, Executive Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissier said crews responded to the home on 22 Ashmont Street just before 7:30 p.m.
The fire was inside a room on the second floor in the front of the home which resulted in $10,000 worth of damage, according to Leger.
All 11 residents got out of the home unharmed and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
