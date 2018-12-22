TOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire officials responded to the scene of a fully engulfed house fire at 120 Brook Lane Saturday evening.
According to the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Russel, no one was home when the fire occurred.
This was before 9:30 p.m.
We have reached out to the Tolland Fire Department for a comment, but have not heard back yet.
We will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
