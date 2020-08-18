GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews have been called to a fire at a home on Wildwood Avenue in Greenfield, police report.
The fire is at 31 Wildwood Ave.
The Greenfield Police Department notified the public about the fire at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday.
At this time the street is closed off while emergency crews work the scene.
No word yet if anyone was inside the house when the fire started.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this developing story. As soon as more information comes into our newsroom, we'll provide an update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.