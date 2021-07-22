SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Massachusetts House of Representatives passed legislation authorizing and regulating sports betting in the Baystate Thursday, according to a statement from the House Thursday.

The Bill passed the House of Representatives with a final vote of 156-3. The Bill will now move onto the Senate.

If approved in the Senate, the legislation could generate an estimated $60 million in annual tax revenue for the Commonwealth, in addition to collecting up to $70-80 million in licensing fees renewed every five years. Revenue would be distributed for municipalities, along with economic, workforce, education, and public health precedences, according to the statement.

The legislation, according to the statement, allows the Mass. Gaming Commission to grant in-person licenses at gaming establishments like casinos and mobile licenses through apps and digital platforms.

The legislation will also allow betting on college sports, but not on individual college athletes' performance or eSports.