SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The House is set to vote on the $3 trillion HEROES Act this evening - the last infusion of cash into an economy damaged by a coronavirus.
In this bill - there’s expected to be more direct payments of $1,200 to Americans making under $75,000 a year, but this bill - if passed - would provide significant financial relief to local governments.
Local governments have been losing out on revenue as a part of the coronavirus shutdowns, but they’ve also had to put forth the money to make sure first responders are staffed, safe, and ready to assist in the fight against the pandemic.
Lawmakers and city leaders said this bill will help pay those municipalities back.
"There’s $23 billion in here for the State of Massachusetts. Moody’s is indicated that state revenues are going to decline by 20 percent cities and towns across the state are struggling," said Congressman Richard Neal
Neal said THE $3 trillion HEROES Act will provide relief for the state and local governments across the country - that have been losing money due to coronavirus.
"It also provides some flexibility for governors, mayors, select persons, and others to establish their priorities and I think that this is a correction from the last piece of legislation that tended to be more categorical," Neal explained.
"We’ve lost about 2.5, $2.6 million of revenue," said Springfield's Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Sarno lists all how the city has lost out funds in the last several weeks.
"What you don’t have as far as to excise tax, hotel tax coming in I’ve really, I’ve delayed on property tax," Sarno said.
Sarno also said that's in addition to $5.8 million used in deficit spending.
"We’re the ones putting the front line services forward. We have to be able to pay for that," Sarno noted.
Though several senators have claimed they will not vote for the bill once it passes the House, Neal told Western Mass News he is confident it will get to the president’s desk.
Sarno has a message for those who oppose the bill.
"Some Senate leaders [will] be making comments that this is a bailout, they’re full of you know what. This is not a bailout. This is to make sure that you fill the gaps of the money that has been expended, expended to all these brave and dedicated front line individuals who keep city services going to a residence in the business community," Sarno explained.
