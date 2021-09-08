NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi accepted an honorary degree from Smith College in Northampton Wednesday night. Pelosi spoke as part of Smith's "year on democracies" program.
Pelosi went over a number of political issues and touched upon how she went from "stay-at-home mother" to "speaker of the house."
"My thing is about children and whatever is good for children. That's why I went from the kitchen to the Congress. I didn't have any interest in running for public office. Now I say this to young women in here, be ready. I had no idea I was going to be running for congress. Now I had no interest in running for public office, because I was basically a shy person. That was a long time ago," she said.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the event was only open to Smith College students faculty and staff and live streamed to members of the general public.
