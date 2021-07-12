NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will soon be headed to western Massachusetts.
The first woman to serve as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives will deliver a presidential colloquium at Smith College. The talk will serve as the opening event for Smith’s 'Year on Democracies.'
During the event, Pelosi will also be presented with the honorary degree that she was scheduled to receive at the college's 2020 commencement.
The event will take place on September 8 at 8 p.m. in John M. Greene Hall. It's free and open to the public.
More information on how to get tickets will be available in the coming months.
