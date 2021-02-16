CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Prompt action came after Western Mass News uncovered a dangerous situation in Chicopee.

Help is now on the way for those left without hot water for days at a Chicopee Housing Authority apartment complex.

On Monday, one tenant let Western Mass News into her apartment, where she showed us the cold water and the hot water tank that was leaking into her apartment.

Western Mass News made calls to the housing authority, which is now taking care of the problem.

Tenants at the Valley View Court Apartments in Chicopee said they were left without hot water throughout the past week.

“On a daily basis, I need to shower, but the water is just too cold. I had to take a bath like a cat, little by little,” tenant Eugenio Clonon said.

Clonon recently had back surgery. He said not being able to shower has been tough.

“I would love to take a bath with hot water because you know hot water is supposed to be good for my muscles, but unfortunately there is no hot water here,” Clonon explained.

Western Mass News also spoke with Susan Morin who was not only frustrated with the lack of hot water but also with the water tank - leaking right into her apartment.

“I want hot water whenever I turn on the hot water faucet, no matter what time of day it is. And I’d like the smell to be taken out of my apartment and my carpet dry,” Morin said.

The Chicopee Department of Health ordered the housing authority to restore the hot water last Wednesday, but nothing was fixed as of Monday.

Western Mass News got answers directly from the Executive Director for the Chicopee Housing Authority about what's now being done.

“The tank that is going in today, the contractor feels that he understands the situation now, and the brand new tank, the wiring will be done by the electrical component of that company,” Executive Director Monic Blazic said.

Blazic said the lack of hot water has been an ongoing issue since December.

They have already gone through two water tanks to fix the hot water problem. She's hoping the third will work this time.

In regards to rent for those living in the eight units inside the building, adjustments were made.

“We are going to waive their February rent so, if they paid their February rent, it will be applied to their March rent in order to do something in light of the situation from the on and off hot water issue,” Blazic said.

The rugs in the hallway and Susan's apartment will be dried and cleaned. She will also be put up in a hotel Tuesday night.