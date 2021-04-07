CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Plans have been announced for a site along Chicopee's riverfront.
Chicopee officials said Wednesday that Singing Bridge LLC will develop the former Facemate Lot #1 - the former Baskin parcel - to include an approximately 102-unit residential building and an approximately 54,000 square foot multi-sport facility. The project also calls for the redevelopment of the former Baskin warehouse building into a 10,000 square foot brewery/restaurant and office space.
The investment into the four-acre site is valued at nearly $40 million and is expected to generate 52 new jobs.
“This is a significant and exciting milestone for the City of Chicopee. Generations of Chicopee residents have intimate memories, and connections to the RiverMills sites and we are excited that future generations will again be able to leave their marks on these former industrial properties," said Chicopee Mayor John Vieau.
City officials noted that Singing Bridge LLC is now working to advance the conceptual plans into final development plans and then move through the necessary permitting process.
