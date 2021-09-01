SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- It seems mold concerns are sweeping the area. Several schools and city buildings that are impacted are now closed. Western Mass News caught up with an expert who said Wednesday's rain may only make the ongoing problem worse.
"Mold is everywhere it’s on your arm right now the question is is it actively growing," said Michael Giusti, senior analyst for insurancequotes.com
It's been a rainy summer in western Mass., and now several local buildings are closed as mold concerns grow across the area.
Students at South Hadley High School are still waiting for their first day of school after a substance, possibly mold was found in the building, closing the building until further notice.
A similar story in Northampton the high school and JFK middle school both are growing mold pushing back their first day of school as well.
The Roderick Ireland courthouse in Springfield is in the same situation, closed for mold concerns.
Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers have been reaching out to us, wondering why mold seems to be plaguing the area.
"Mold is especially important to take care of when it’s actively growing, if you have a leaking pipe or a leaking roof or a chronically damp basement," said Giusti.
The hot, damp conditions this summer in western Mass. can be another factor to blame for an increase in mold and with more heavy rain hitting the area, the problem may end up in your house.
Giusti told Western Mass News if you do find mold it can be dangerous, so it's important to stop the spread.
"Really the name of the game is to stop the growth and to do that you have to stop the water," said Giusti.
With more rain on the way, another major issue is flooding. Giusti said precautions should already be underway, making sure valuables in your house on low ground are moved.
"You can get sandbags to put in doorways to help a little bit...floods are not covered by homeowners insurance so you definitely need that flood policy," said Giusti.
More information on flooding and mold prevention could be found here. We are expecting heavy rain into Thursday, so stick with Western Mass News for continued coverage.
