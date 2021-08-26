SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A mask mandate is now in effect for all public schools for the beginning of the school year.
But how does it apply to student-athletes during games and practices?
Western Mass News is getting answers on what athletes and families can expect.
There are mixed emotions all across the area after state officials announced Wednesday that all students, staff and faculty who attend public schools have to wear masks again.
"I mean Springfield had a mask mandate anyway so it's really no different for us, we're just excited to have the kids back in school," said Tad Tokarz, Central High School principal.
This mandate is in place through at least Oct. 1, but there are some exceptions.
Anyone who has a medical, behavioral or religious reason why they cannot wear these face coverings can get a pass.
But what about student-athletes? the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association told Western Mass News whatever the state says-goes.
"We very much are following where the state is going and just like last year, where we worked very in-tune and collaboratively with the state organizations and the government, we will be following that recommendation from the commissioner and where that falls and if it's a recommendation that all schools are mandated to wear masks indoors then that's obviously something the association will be supporting," said Tara Bennett, director of communications for MIAA.
The MIAA outlined mask guidelines Thursday. All athletes spectators, coaches, officials and anyone participating in indoor sports or watching will have to wear face coverings for the time being, until the mandate is lifted. masks will not be required for outdoor sports.
Tokarz said many of these athletes are just happy to be getting back out there.
"They just want to play, I mean speaking to the kids, they're excited to be together, have a schedule, be with their friends, compete and just be back to some sort of normalcy, so if this is what we have to do to be in the building this is what we'll do," said Tokarz.
Officials said after Oct. 1, vaccinated individuals can take their masks off, if their school can show at least 80 percent of students and staff are fully vaccinated.
