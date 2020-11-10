HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There have been several COVID-19 violations and fines at Holyoke area restaurants and food stores, according to a list of those obtained by Western Mass News from the Board of Health.
The city's Board of Health has opened their records on recent offenses and fines.
Western Mass News is getting answers and has the documents.
Many of the violations relate to restaurant employees not wearing face coverings, but Paramount Pizza Slices has been hit with multiple violations on the city and state levels.
“Sometimes you need to drink the water in and out. Breathe, drink the water, or something. You need to play with that,” owner Aydan Oflu said.
Oflu spoke with Western Mass News about COVID-19 violations against his restaurant. He said two former employees were caught not wearing face coverings. They told him it was difficult to work in a hot kitchen and wear masks.
“They charged us city hall. Board of Health charged me $100,” he said.
The Holyoke Board of Health said Paramount Pizza Slices has multiple violations on file with the city and the state.
The Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards issued a written warning in early September, but when corrections were not made, the state issued a civil penalty of $900.
But the owner said he didn’t have to pay.
“We talked to the state about it, state doesn’t give us nothing,” he said.
Paramount Pizza Slices told Western Mass News they put a COVID-19 safety plan in place and the state lifted the fine.
“I don’t want nobody scared of Paramount Pizza,” Oflu said. “We’re cleaning every night. Everything’s clean here. This pizza shop is busy. We do everything good.”
The face mask violations in Holyoke don’t stop at Paramount Pizza Slices.
Western Mass Nhas found C Town Supermarket in Holyoke was fined $100 in July, then $500 twice in August.
Mel’s, Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, and Pizza D’Action were hit with $100 fines in October and November.
Inspectors also found Griffin’s Cafe in violation back in October.
They received a written warning for violations such as lack of separation between staff and customers in the bar space, self-serve areas were open, and alcoholic beverages were being served without a required food purchase.
A written warning also went out to the Holyoke Knights of Columbus for violations of a lack of social distancing in the bar space, having non-food areas open to customers, allowing recreational games in the dining area, not having a proper health screening process for employees, and serving drinks without buying food.
Western Mass News did reach out to the other businesses in this report, and they either didn't respond or had no comment.
