HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSSHM) - Hundreds came out Saturday for the third-annual Taste of South Holyoke festival.
The event was put on by the South Holyoke Neighborhood Association and Radio Plasma.
People were able to enjoy food from more than fifteen local restaurants.
Last year, the event drew more than 3,000 people.
The South Holyoke Neighborhood Association has yet to determine how many people attended this years event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.