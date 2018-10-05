BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials say more human cases of West Nile Virus, including one in western Massachusetts, have been discovered.
Those nine new human cases include:
- A female in her 80s from Essex County who is hospitalized
- A male in his 70s from Barnstable County who was hospitalized
- A female in her 60s from Middlesex County who was hospitalized
- A male in his 60s from Essex County who was not hospitalized
- A female in her 30s from Middlesex County who was hospitalized
- A female in her 40s from Essex County who was hospitalized
- A male in his 50s from Middlesex County who was hospitalized
- A male in his 50s from Suffolk County who is hospitalized
- A male in his 70s from Franklin County who was hospitalized
"The forecast includes some warm fall temperatures. Mosquitoes might still be active and it remains important for people to use mosquito repellent and wear long sleeves to reduce exposed skin," said state public health commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel.
There have now been 38 human West Nile Virus cases. Officials noted that that's the highest number of cases ever recorded in the Commonwealth in a single year.
The previous record was 33 cases in 2012.
Last year, there were six human cases of West Nile Virus.
The Mass. Department of Public Health offers this information on how to protect you, your family, and your pets from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile Virus (WNV):
Avoid Mosquito Bites
Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors. Use a repellent with DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)], or IR3535 according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.
Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning.
Clothing Can Help Reduce Mosquito Bites. Wear long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors to help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.
Mosquito-Proof Your Home
Drain Standing Water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by either draining or discarding items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools, and change the water in birdbaths frequently.
Install or Repair Screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly-fitting screens on all of your windows and doors.
Protect Your Animals
Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains. Water troughs provide excellent mosquito breeding habitats and should be flushed out at least once a week during the summer months to reduce mosquitoes near paddock areas. Horse owners should keep horses in indoor stalls at night to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquitoes. Owners should also speak with their veterinarian about mosquito repellents approved for use in animals and vaccinations to prevent WNV and EEE. If an animal is diagnosed with WNV or EEE, owners are required to report to DAR, Division of Animal Health by calling 617-626-1795 and to the Department of Public Health (DPH) by calling 617-983-6800.
