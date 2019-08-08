Human feces found outside of North Adams apartment.

NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after finding human feces outside an apartment in North Adams Wednesday morning.
According to the North Adams Police Department, officers were called to a residence at Brayton Hill Apartments around 8:00 a.m. for a report of human feces that had been "deposited" on the front door and a window air conditioning unit on one resident's apartment.
Officials are working to determine if this act was racially motivated.
We're told the Brayton Hill property manager, Millenia Housing Management, is fully cooperating with investigators.
The Berkshire County District Attorney's office is also investigating.
In response to the incident, Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington issued a statement, saying:
"The District Attorney's office condemns this behavior. We will use the full force of the law to hold accountable those who undermine the peace and safety of our community."
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4945.
