WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A state senator has been elected as Westfield's next mayor.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Sen. Don Humason captured 4,983 votes while Westfield Police Capt. Michael McCabe had 4,886 votes.
You may remember last week, Western Mass News reported how the current mayor, Brian Sullivan, announced he’s leaving the office early to work with the Baker administration.
This Friday, Sullivan begins his new role as director of the Green Communities Division of the state’s Department of Energy Resources.
The two candidates for mayor today, State Senator Don Humason and Police Captain Michael McCabe, were very close in the September primary.
Humason came in first in September, but McCabe was a very close second - behind just 104 votes.
