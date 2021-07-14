SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Residents on one street in Springfield have been reaching out to Western Mass News for help, frustrated about the constant flooding on their road.
Neighbors told Western Mass News the water on their road gets so high, sometimes they can't leave their homes. Because the road is a private way, the City isn't liable.
"Just a little bit of rain it’s like a pond and it’s affecting me so bad now the water is in my basement," said Joan Wellington of Springfield.
Residents on Humbert Street in Springfield are turning to Western Mass News for help, frustrated seeing their road constantly underwater.
Joan Wellington took a video on Monday, her street turned into a pond, inches of standing water covering the road. She told Western Mass News the problem is only getting worse.
"It’s overwhelming, I bought my house two years ago and in snow it’s worse, the rain it’s even worse," said Wellington.
Western Mass News is getting answers. We learned Humbert Street is considered a private way. According to the City's website, a private way is a street that has not been fully accepted as a city street and may not be up to public standards.
By law, the city remains free of liability for these roadways. Most private ways were built by private contractors.
Western Mass News reached out to the Department of Public Works director Chris Pignoli. he told Western Mass News he has no additional information.
Wellington said the constant water is impacting everyone in the neighborhood, people are unable to leave their homes when the water builds up.
"Older folks live down at the bottom and they walk they can no longer walk anymore...Emergency? how would I manage the water is so high," she said.
Wellington said she says she feels unsafe living on this road and wants to see someone finally fix the problem.
"I bought the house, I work 8 16 hours to buy the house and to come home at night to see I can’t come in because the waters heavy on the road," said Wellington.
Wellington said with all the rain we've been seeing the flooding lasts for days. We did put more calls into the DPW and are still waiting for a response.
