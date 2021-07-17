SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Humbert Street in Springfield residents continue to voice their concerns about flooding on the street.

Residents are frustrated about how often this street floods. Western Mass News caught up with a resident who said the water has been on their street for two weeks.

Western Mass News captured cars driving through the flood on this street. As you can see, you have to drive with caution or seek an alternative route. The flood is in front of Joan Wellington’s driveway. We found out that Humbert Street is considered a private way, making the city free of liability for these roadways. Here is Joan's reaction to that.

“It seems as if I am nobody. See the way I am living right now, paying my tax, and they’re going to say it’s a private way. Because it’s a private way, I don’t pay my tax to private. I pay my tax to the city of Springfield. and I would love to get some help,” said Humber Street resident Joan Wellington.

Joan said she’s lived in this house for two years and she's experienced issues with the street conditions in all kinds of weather.

“Every time rainfall, every time snow. If it's sunshine, it's a pothole. And if it's snow it's overwhelming with water. and if it's rain it's worse,” she said.

Western Mass News will continue to follow the story of what happens with Humbert Street. and if anything happens next, we will tell you both on-air and online.