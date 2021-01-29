SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first day of Springfield’s mass vaccine site saw a steady stream of people looking to protect themselves against COVID-19.

Appointments at the Eastfield Mall have been booked into next week.

Day one of the mass vaccines at the Eastfield Mall and there are frigid temperatures outside, so people have been invited to come in, queue up, and then go and get their vaccine.

People who got the Pfizer vaccine today said they feel a little bit of relief for the first time in months.

“Our appointment was at 9 o’clock,” said Pat Conz of Springfield.

Conz and her brother, Robert Kelley, were thrilled to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the Eastfield Mall. They got their shots in the first block of appointments. Though she had some trouble signing up on the website, she told Western Mass News the physical location run by Curative ran smoothly.

“Everyone was so pleasant,” Conz added.

Irving Witkop of Hampden said, “Glad we got it.”

Witkop said this day has been nearly a year in the making, sharing frustrations many of us know all too well.

“I’ve been wanting it for quite a while. I’ve been in at my house more than I’d like to be, you know what I mean?” Witkop added.

The state’s rollout plan technically has people 75 and over in Phase 2, slated to start next week, but Western Mass News saw many people in that age range getting vaccinated Friday.

We asked Dean Shultis, Curative’s vice president of field operations, about those in Phase 2 who were able to make earlier appointments online.

“We’re not turning people away once they make the appointment online, but we are seeing that age population primarily,” Shultis explained.

Those who go to the vaccine site should bring an insurance card or form of identification and the vaccine is given at no cost to the patient.

“There’s people that have insurance. Their insurance pays for the vaccination. Those who don’t have insurance, as long as they have an ID card, then we can bill HRSA through the CARES Act, so they’ll pay for it and then the state, for people that don’t have either or do not have an ID card and there’s no way to verify who they are, the state is paying for this,” Shultis said.

While the vaccine site will tell you what day you need to come back for your second dose, Shultis noted, “You’re not making the actual appointment today.”

“This is the card I got,” Witkop said.

Armed with partial immunity against COVID-19 and the vaccine card to prove it, these patients are looking forward to getting their second dose.

“Twenty-one days from now, on 19th of February,” Witkop said.

They are just one more needle prick closer to living life no longer afraid of getting sick.

“Extremely relieved, extremely,” Conz said.

Witkop added, “I just wanna be able to go places when I want to.”

Once people got the vaccine, they were asked to wait in an observation area, just to make sure there are no adverse reactions.

Curative representatives said that more than 600 people signed up for a slot on Friday.