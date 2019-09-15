SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds came out to line Main Street and march for the Annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade.
"We are united."
That was the theme for the 2019 Springfield Puerto Rican Parade on Sunday.
Joseph Maden from Springfield was only one of the hundreds that came out for the annual parade.
"I look forward to everyone here being happy, for family, for the kids, parents, teachers. I like this parade. I like that everybody's together," Maden said.
For some marching is a tradition now, but for others, like Janaye Callirgos it was their first time.
"This is our second time marching with homer street school, it is my first time here and I'll marching with my kids and supporting for the Puerto Rican Parade," Callirgos said.
The parade brought out people of all ages, such as 11-year-old Jahl'eah Millan who came to celebrate Puerto Rican culture.
"I'm with my dad and my school and I'm here today to spend time with my dad and my people. We're going to be marching, celebrating who we are," Millan said.
As the Puerto Rican community continues to grow in western Mass marchers said it's important we are united.
