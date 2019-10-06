SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of people came out for the 4th Annual Gunnery Sergeant Thomas J. Sullivan Remembrance Run and Walk Sunday morning.
Western Mass News dug deeper into how the event keeps one of our local military heroes’ legacy alive.
Runners and walkers of all ages met at the starting line at Nathan Bills' this morning and came together in honor of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan.
His brother, Joe Sullivan spoke to Western Mass News about the importance of the run.
"For us, it’s to keep his memory alive. For me and my family, we get to hold his memory and the way he died was heroic and with a lot of honor, and that’s how he lived too. So we want to honor his memory in a way that would be properly justified as far as giving back to the community and involving the community in sharing with us how to honor his memory," Joe Sullivan said.
Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan was killed in 2015 during an attack outside a navy operational support center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
This is the fourth year the remembrance run has taken place with proceeds going to the local Marine Corps Unit and Pope Francis Prep School.
Whether people knew Gunnery Sgt. Sullivan personally or not, everyone was there to honor his name and service to our country.
"It’s been a great turn out and the weather is just about right for running. It’s not too hot, it’s not too cold, there’s not too much wind, it’s not raining so it’s good running weather, the runners seem happy, and it’ll be good for the party afterward I think too," Joe Sullivan said.
