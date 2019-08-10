SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds filling downtown Springfield on Saturday afternoon for the 6th Annual Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival.
The free annual celebration brings world-class music to the city's downtown area.
Kim Cyr from Holyoke went to the festival, told Western Mass News she couldn't get enough of the sights and sounds.
"It's amazing, I love the live music the vibe here is fantastic. I think this is a fantastic thing for anywhere and everything," Cyr said.
The festival showcased a variety of spirited jazz rhythms, soulful funk music, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.