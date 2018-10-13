SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds kicked off their home opener tonight with a block party at MGM Springfield, attracting hundreds of fans.
There was a lot of energy ahead of tonight's game and several fans we spoke with say they've been going to the games for years, and they're excited for the action and the boost it brings to the area.
For the Parnell family of Chicopee, going to Thunderbirds games is tradition.
As season ticket holders, they were excited to be surrounded by other Thunderbirds fans Saturday at the block party held at the Plaza at MGM Springfield.
"I grew up coming with my father to the game," Mike Parnell tells us. "I take my boys to the game, and I'd like to see it continue for generations to come. I want to bring my grandchildren to the game."
Their seven-year-old son, Seamus, is a hockey player himself and says he loves everything about the games.
"I just love coming down here with all my family, and," said Seamus. "Spending quality time with my family."
In addition to being a family event, Al Arment of West Springfield tells Western Mass News that, as a six-year season ticket holder, having hockey in the city is great for the city's economy.
"This is a really big boost for the city," stated Al. "We've been fans for years. Some season ticket holders have here seventeen or eighteen years and people like coming down to the Mass Mutual Center."
Young or old, fans are excited for the season.
"Don't go by this get-up," continued Al. "I'm not like this all the time, but this is a good team to come out and see. There's a lot of action, there's a lot of fun, the prices are good, [and] the action is good."
"Go Thunderbirds!" exclaimed Liam Parnell.
The Thunderbirds will play again tomorrow afternoon against the Providence Bruins.
