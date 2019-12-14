AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The rain this morning didn't stop hundreds of volunteers from honoring servicemen and women for Wreaths Across America Day.
8,100 wreaths were laid against the stones of our country's heroes.
James Guzman from Granby brought his 4 and 8-year-old sons, Lucas and Aj, to the event Saturday morning.
"It's very important to show our respect to the men and women who served our country and some who have died in that pursuit," Guzman explained.
"We're putting wreaths on the stones because people have died in the military," Aj said.
"Everybody deserves to be recognized come the time of the holidays. My grandfather is buried in the Dixon one in California. I can't be there, so I'll be here," Guzman said.
The Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam is just one of 1,600 locations worldwide where families laid the green wreaths with red bows.
State Commander Brian Willette from the Military Order of the Purple Heart Department of Mass explained to Western Mass News why the event is important.
"The connection we have to this cemetery is so local. The hallow grounds of Arlington are one thing, but this is our hallow grounds right here in western Massachusetts and we take this seriously. I'm a volunteer at the firing detail here and it's a great honor to be part of this cemetery," Willette said.
The non-profit, already accepting sponsorships for wreaths next year.
"The wreaths are the mission to remember, honor and teach. We remember our fallen, we honor all those who served and are serving and the teaching message, teaching children that freedom is not free. That's the most important, to me, that as a father to little kids it's important to teach that message to our youth," Willette explained.
"I try not to hide anything from them. It's important that they understand what we're doing, understand what's important in life and it helps get them out of the house on a cold Saturday morning," Guzman said.
