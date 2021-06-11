SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Hundreds gathered in Downtown Springfield Friday to celebrate local restaurant entrepreneur Andy Yee.
Western Mass News was there to speak with members of the community about how they honored a local legend.
Friday on Fort Street, the blocks were shut down as hundreds gathered to eat, dance and honor the life of Andy Yee.
“Dad and I had a very special relationship. My father, my best friend, my business mentor, too many things to count. So to be here and honor him and just make some big noise, it's everything he'd want so we're happy to be here to do that,” Andy’s son, Matt Yee said.
Matt said his father’s favorites: family, friends, live music and food were featured at the Student Prince and The Fort. Yee revitalized the local restaurant, which was on the verge of closing, after purchasing it in 2014.
The celebration also recognized the Hukalau, the restaurant started by Andy’s father, Johnny, over 55 years ago. Matt said it was only fitting that tonight's dress attire was complete with Hawaiian shirts and lei’s.
“Gotta carry that tradition on. So we’re throwing a good traditional Hawaiian lu’au,” Matt told Western Mass News.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno issued an official proclamation, recognizing Friday as Andy Yee day in the city of Springfield.
Sarno told Western Mass News it’s only appropriate that a celebration of that size, with over 500 dinner reservations, is held for Yee.
“He was Mr. Hospitality, he was Mr. Idea and he would always say, think big and do big. And that’s what we’re going to do tonight Andy,” Mayor Sarno said.
Longtime restaurant partner and friend, Peter Picknelly, cherishes the success the two had together.
“Seven years ago, we got together to renovate the Student Prince restaurant and since then we’ve opened up 8 other restaurants together and I miss him dearly, he’s been a great friend,” Picknelly said.
He added, while Andy would be amazed by the turnout, it’s not a shock to Picknelly.
“Andy, if he were here, would be so surprised with the outpouring of love…he had a great skillset of making everyone feel special, and that’s why everybody’s out here tonight honoring him,” Picknelly said.
Peter Picknelly said that after seeing tonight’s support for Yee, this may celebration may just become an annual tradition.
