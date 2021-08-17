EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Last week, the town of East Longmeadow became the first community in our area to not mandate masks in schools. Instead, they’re following the state’s guidelines and are not opting for stricter restrictions like other communities across western Mass.
That decision was made just a few days ago but already close to 500 parents have signed a petition wanting a universal mask mandate in their town’s schools.
“Obviously, there’s no statistical data because every district is wearing masks,” East Longmeadow parent Kevin Manley said.
A big decision by the East Longmeadow School Committee is still receiving backlash from parents.
On Thursday, the committee voted against a mask mandate for town schools. Instead, they are highly recommending all unvaccinated students wear masks inside the building.
“I’m not even asking for them to do that outside; you maintain your distance take your mask off. Obviously that’s different when you’re in a classroom,” Manley said.
A petition is circulating online in favor of a universal mask mandate for their schools. Manley is one of those signatures; his daughter is a high school student. He says the committee’s decision is frustrating.
“When we talk about schools, there’s a different dynamic there because there’s a different population of kids in school, it doesn’t affect my daughter with her age, but other kids it does they can’t be vaccinated,” Manley said.
East Longmeadow is currently the only town not requiring everyone to wear masks inside. The committee saying in the meeting they want to give parents the option on whether they want their children to wear masks or not.
“Students have to wear a mask in all these other districts, why is East Longmeadow any different. Why are we going to be the ones to have our children be the measuring stick for other communities,” Manley added.
The topic is heavily argued on town Facebook pages, many parents backing the committee's decision, and others are sharing the petition.
Manley hopes with enough signatures the decision will be reversed.
“It’s a mask. It’s no different than getting in the car and putting on a seatbelt; it helps you be safe and other people,” Manley said.
The town did say they will monitor the latest COVID data and change the requirements if needed.
