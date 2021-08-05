WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Summer concerts are back. Tonight, hundreds gathered in Fountain Park in Wilbraham for a local band, while delta variant cases continue to rise.
Hundreds of people came out tonight. Western Mass News spoke with the band who says they are booked until the end of the year and are glad to see an increased interest in concerts after the pandemic cancelled so many.
“To have that many people show up just super fortunate we never take it for granted,” Jim Stanek of Trailer Trash said
A packed house at Fountain Park in Wilbraham on Thursday night. Hundreds of people coming together for a Trailer Trash concert, a local band who is a hit in the area. It’s the first big concert in western Mass in quite some time.
“They keep floating by hey how are you, Charlie Gaudette said.
“I’m one that doesn’t like to stay home much so it’s great to be able to go out and do other things,” Ann Marie Gaudette added, “It’s really nice to see people I haven’t seen in a really long time.”
While the event is a sense of normalcy, all eyes are still on the rise in delta variant cases. Band members tell Western Mass News they’re optimistic they won’t have to change their upcoming schedule.
“I think the plan is to just hold the course because we’re already booked until the end of the year so we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing until the mask mandates are re-issued,” Stanek said. “Until the state says we’re done or to wear masks.”
Some concert goers say they think we may see mask mandates again soon but are hoping we won’t see any big shutdowns.
“We hope not but I usually wear my mask all the time when I’m inside for anything but I think it’s going to be everywhere,” Gaudette said.
There are currently no mask mandates for indoor or outdoor events, only a recommendation for vaccinated people to wear masks indoors.
