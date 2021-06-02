SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Hundreds of people gathered in South Hadley Wednesday to mourn the loss of andy yee. He was well-known in the community as a restaurant owner and businessman. He passed away just last Thursday.

An emotional day for many here in western Mass. as they lined up to pay their respects to Andy Yee. Western Mass News spoke with some family friends who tell us it's a big loss in the community. they are remembering Yee for his positive attitude and dedicated personality.

White Hut to honor Andy Yee SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The White Hut is providing a deal for customers next week in …

The service started at 2 Wednesday afternoon and went until 8 Wednesday evening at the Beers and Story Funeral Home in South Hadley.

Yee was well known in the community for his efforts to save landmark establishments from closing in our area. He was part of a team, which included Peter Picknelley, who saved the Student Prince and the Fort in Downtown Springfield, and The White Hut in West Springfield.

Wednesday he was being remembered most as a family man. Western Mass News spoke to friends of the family who are fond of the memories they shared while vacationing together.

“He would come up to the lake and bring food and he would do it on the grill, he would do five pounds of his wings. One of us..he just was warm and kind and funny, very funny,” Ray and Carol Florence of South Hadley said.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told Western Mass News Yee was a dear friend of his and they would often get lunch. He said Yee’s impact on the community will never be forgotten.

Local restaurateur Andy Yee passes away SPRINGFIELD, MA, (WGGB/WSHM) -- Andy Yee, Principal Marketing Partner of the Bean Restaurant…

“Talk about The Fort, in particular, his and Peter’s saving that really which is an institution in Springfield and all the restaurants he had, he was really a bright, bright person with so much energy and so much to give and just a warm friend. He will be dearly missed by a lot of people and certainly by me,” Gulluni said.

Many said they will mostly remember Yee's optimism. Yee would have turned 60 this week.