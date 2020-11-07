NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crowds in Northampton celebrated big after Joe Biden was declared to be the next president-elect on Saturday afternoon.
Hundreds of people were lining Main Street. After a summer filled with protests surrounding racial injustice and the White House's response to the coronavirus.
Some demonstrators said Biden's victory felt like four years in the making.
"I felt like if I was fighting in all the wars, fighting in all the battles on the streets and protesting and marching," said Northampton resident Tom Lovett. "Then I had to be here for the victory. This is the spoils. We out here, everybody is because we put in the work to make today possible.
A car parade also made its way through the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.