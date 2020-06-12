WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As protests across the nation continue over the death of George Floyd, many western Mass. communities are rallying together against police brutality.
A youth organized peaceful protest took place today in West Springfield and started at 3 p.m. at the West Springfield High School. Protesters marched two miles down the road to the police station chanting while holding signs.
Hundreds of demonstrators marched their way to the front of the police station while chanting.
One organizer told Western Mass News they have organized a sit-in for the community to take part in after the march featuring various speakers.
"Sitting is a sign of respect so we will be sitting showing a demonstration in front of the police," she said. "We’re ending that sit in with a nine-minute die-in where everyone is invited to lay down in solidarity to the murders or kneel in solidarity of George Floyd or raise their fist in silent solidarity if they are unable to do one of those," said Agawam organizer Patience Stevens.
This is just one of the many protests happening all over the nation and here in western Mass. after the death of George Floyd.
The West Springfield Police Department was on scene with barricades blocking the protesters from the building.
Coming up later on Western Mass News we hear from Mayor William Reichelt who told us he's never seen anything like this in West Springfield and is working to make sure the protesters' message is heard by officials.
